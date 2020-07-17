Rome issues storm warning on Friday 17 July
Weather alert in place for 9-12 hours today in Rome and Lazio region.
Rome has issued a weather alert, following a warning from the regional civil protection agency, from late morning on Friday 17 July, in the capital and the Lazio region.
Over the following 9-12 hours heavy rainfall can be expected in Lazio, with the possibility of thunderstorms particularly in eastern and southern areas.
For more details see Rome city website.
Photo credit: Kirk Fisher / Shutterstock.com
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
La Dependance - Trevignano Romano
Quaint & silent "dependance" in villa on lake Bracciano Min. stay 3 nights Queen bed or two twins + full bath with shower Sofa bed + folding crib or toddler bed Fridge +...
Ostia International School is searching for a full-time qualified, English mother tongue teacher for a mixed Nursery & Reception class starting in September 2020.
for IELTS, PROFICIENCY, CAE, FCE, PET and General English students. Tel. 3420307105; arben.ndreca@gmail.com.
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I'm available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also...