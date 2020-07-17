Rome issues storm warning on Friday 17 July

Weather alert in place for 9-12 hours today in Rome and Lazio region.

Rome has issued a weather alert, following a warning from the regional civil protection agency, from late morning on Friday 17 July, in the capital and the Lazio region.

Over the following 9-12 hours heavy rainfall can be expected in Lazio, with the possibility of thunderstorms particularly in eastern and southern areas.

For more details see Rome city website.

Photo credit: Kirk Fisher / Shutterstock.com

