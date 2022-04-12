Rome hospital develops new way to treat inoperable brain tumours in kids

Bambino Gesù trials groundbreaking therapy in treating brain tumours in children.

Rome children's hospital Bambino Gesù has developed what could be a breakthrough in treating aggressive and currently inoperable brain tumours in children.

The treatment involves a combination of gene and drug therapy which in laboratory trials inhibited the growth of gliomas, cancerous tumours that form when glial cells grow out of control, usually affecting the brain or the spine.

"The new treatment strategy has provided promising pre-clinical results and could represent the first step in successfully treating a proportion of patients suffering from this terrible form of cancer," said Franco Locatelli, head of the hospital's paediatric haematology and oncology department and president of Italy's Higher Health Council (CSS).

Researchers identified an experimental drug never tested on this illness (Linsitinib) that has been shown to effective in fighting cancer cells, particular when used together with Car-T gene therapy, reports news agency ANSA.

However despite the positive results, researchers say that human trials will not be immediate and that further trials are necessary to better understand how patients' immune systems would react to the treatment, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76747
Previous article From empathy to action: Rome student reflects on his arc as an activist

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Gemelli rated best hospital in Italy again
Health

Rome's Gemelli rated best hospital in Italy again

Komen Race for the Cure returns to Rome
Health

Komen Race for the Cure returns to Rome

Italy steps closer to euthanasia referendum
Health

Italy steps closer to euthanasia referendum

Gemelli Hospital in Rome rated best in Italy
Health

Gemelli Hospital in Rome rated best in Italy

Death in Italy: Taffo, Italy's hilarious funeral service
Health

Death in Italy: Taffo, Italy's hilarious funeral service

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy
Health

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy

Italy: Doctors perform surgery on boy as piano played live in operating theatre
Health

Italy: Doctors perform surgery on boy as piano played live in operating theatre

Italy: Police use Lamborghini to transport kidney in record time
Health

Italy: Police use Lamborghini to transport kidney in record time

Rome: Give blood before going on summer holidays
Health

Rome: Give blood before going on summer holidays

Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head
Health

Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant
Health

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation
Health

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'
Health

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'

A guide to the Italian health care system and how it works
Health

A guide to the Italian health care system and how it works

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause
Health

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause