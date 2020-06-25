Rome football legend Totti seeks help to find missing Rolex

Totti promises to retreive Rolex in person.

Francesco Totti, the former AS Roma football legend, has launched an appeal on social media requesting the public to assist him in finding his missing Rolex.

Totti took to Instagram to share his plight, asking his 3.7 million followers for their help in locating his precious watch "to which I was very close and with whom I shared my whole career."

Although he did not provide information of where the watch went missing, Totti went into some detail about the watch: "Daytona steel with a white dial and the strap has two plates with the letter C (Cristian and Chanel)." 

Totti even leaves a number to contact him in case someone finds the watch (3488888940) with the promise that, if the search is successful: "I will come and get it personally."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71003
Previous article Segways go out of production

RELATED ARTICLES

Pope hails Alex Zanardi's 'lesson of humanity'
Sport

Pope hails Alex Zanardi's 'lesson of humanity'

Rome: AS Roma footballers wear Black Lives Matter patch
Sport

Rome: AS Roma footballers wear Black Lives Matter patch

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome in 2021
Sport

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome in 2021

Tennis: Italian Open in Rome moves to September
Sport

Tennis: Italian Open in Rome moves to September

Rome prepares for the 2022 Ryder Cup
Sport

Rome prepares for the 2022 Ryder Cup

Coronavirus: Rome cancels Formula E car race
Sport

Coronavirus: Rome cancels Formula E car race

Rome Marathon: Maratona di Roma 2020
Sport

Rome Marathon: Maratona di Roma 2020

Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby
Sport

Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby

Six Nations 2020 rugby in Rome
Sport

Six Nations 2020 rugby in Rome

Rugby: Italy's Parisse set for Six Nations farewell in Rome
Sport

Rugby: Italy's Parisse set for Six Nations farewell in Rome

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome
Sport

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome

Serie A League presents Sliding Goals in Rome
Sport

Serie A League presents Sliding Goals in Rome

Rome wins bid to host 2022 European Swimming Championships
Sport

Rome wins bid to host 2022 European Swimming Championships

Rome taxi driver speeding while watching Roma game
Sport

Rome taxi driver speeding while watching Roma game

AS Roma: Pallotta prepares to sell to Friedkin
Sport

AS Roma: Pallotta prepares to sell to Friedkin