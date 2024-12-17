4.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 17 December 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome's Fiumicino airport displays Etruscan treasures
News Culture

Rome's Fiumicino airport displays Etruscan treasures

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Etruscans for Eternity on display in Terminal 1.

Travellers arriving into Rome's Fiumicino airport will be greeted with three Etruscan sculptures on loan from the National Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia.

The exhibit includes two travertine cinerary urns from Perugia and a sarcophagus lid from Tuscania featuring effigies of Laris Afle, Arnth Acsi and Larth Cales - three men, probably aristocrats - who lived in the second century BC.

The ancient urns are decorated with scenes from Greek mythology, from the Seven Against Thebes and Oedipus mourning his sons to the sacrifice of Iphigenia by her father Agamemnon.

The Etruscan civilisation flourished in central Italy between the eighth and third century BC before being gradually assimilated by the Romans.

The Etruscans for Eternity exhibit in the arrivals area of Terminal 1 is the result of a collaboration between the National Etruscan Museum, Italy's Directorate-General of Museums and Rome airport manangement company Aeroporti di Roma.

At the launch of the display on Monday, Villa Giulia director Luana Toniolo said the initiative is designed to "take the museum outside the museum, to high-density places such as airports to create "oases" of beauty and to invite people to reflect on the cultural heritage that belongs to each of us".

The cultural project continues a tradition by Fiumicino of displaying archaeological artefacts, including statues discovered during excavations in 1939 at the ancient Roman harbour of Portus.

Photo Il Messaggero

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Rome transforms subway construction site into open-air art gallery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

French embassy in Italy restored to its former glory

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Two pages from first edition of Dante's Divine Comedy found in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome unveils restored Basilica of Santa Maria del Popolo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Musei in Musica: Night of Music in Rome Museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Festival of Light: Sweden's Santa Lucia comes to Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Stunning new discoveries at ancient thermal baths in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italian state to buy Rome home of Futurist artist Giacomo Balla

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -