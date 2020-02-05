Rome: Fellini show at Cinecittà film studios

Fellini exhibition on permanent display at Cinecittà studios in Rome.

As the world celebrates the centenary of famed Italian movie director Federico Fellini, his beloved Cinecittà film studios pay homage to the master with a new exhibition.

Titled Felliniana: Ferretti dreams Fellini, the exhibition-installation has been created by Dante Ferretti, the Oscar-winning production designer described as "one of the magical architects of Fellini's visions."

The show, on permanent display in Palazzina Fellini, offers an immersive dive into the world of Fellini, exploring the maestro's rich imagination and how he translated dream and fantasy into his films.

The exhibition features film sequences, props, special effects sculptures, costumes and film sets from Fellini's much-loved movies.

The show is open daily, except Tuesdays, from 09.30-18.30, with the ticket office closing at 16.30. For full details see Cinecittà website.

To retrace scenes from Fellini's movies in Rome see our guide.