Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine

Lazio Region conducts coronavirus tests on passengers arriving in Rome from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

The Lazio Region has increased the number of places where those travelling from 'at-risk' countries Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine can undergo covid-19 tests on arrival in the Italian capital.

In addition to the bus station in Tiburtina, where the tests began on 29 July, the Lazio Region will soon carry out testing at Anagnina bus station, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

For those who have travelled to Rome from Bulgaria, Ukraine or Romania in their own car or by other means, covid-19 testing will be carried out at the Forlanini drive-in at Piazza Carlo Forlanini from 31 July, the Lazio Region announced.

Lazio health councillor Alessio D'Amato said the aim of the new measures was to increase covid-19 prevention, after authorities obtained "good results" with similar testing programmes involving other foreign communities in Rome.

"The primary objective remains that of defending Rome and Lazio," D'Amato told ANSA.

