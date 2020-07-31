Italy: Salvini to face new trial over migrant ship blockade

Italian senate revokes Salvini's immunity from trial over migrant detention in Open Arms case.

Italy's senate has voted to allow the prosecution of former interior minister Matteo Salvini for blocking a migrant ship off the Italian coast last August, in the so-called Open Arms case.

Salvini is accused of the 'kidnapping' of migrants on the Open Arms rescue ship when he was interior minister in premier Giuseppe Conte's first government, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

More than 100 migrants were stuck on board the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms for 19 days off the tiny island of Lampedusa, after Salvini refused to grant the ship permission to dock.

The authorisation to proceed with the case was approved on 30 July by the senate which voted 149 to 141 to strip Salvini of his parliamentary immunity, paving the way for prosecution.

Salvini, leader of the anti-immigration, right-wing Lega party, stands accused of illegal detention, which could see him serve up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Salvini insists that preventing irregular migrants from disembarking in Italy was government policy at the time and that the decision to block the Open Arms ship was reached collectively within the government.

Salvini also faces a separate trial, in which he is accused of blocking migrants from disembarking from the Italian Gregoretti coastguard boat last July, after the senate voted to strip him of his parliamentary immunity in February.

Stating that he has a "clear conscience," a defiant Salvini said on 30 July: "Defending Italy is not a crime. I am proud of it, I would do it again, and I will do it again."

A recent Demopolis poll found that Salvini's Lega has dropped more than 11 percentage points in a year, from holding 37 per cent of voting intentions to 25.4 per cent today.

Photo credit: M.Moira / Shutterstock.com

General Info

Address Lampedusa, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Salvini to face new trial over migrant ship blockade

Lampedusa, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71389
Previous article Travel to Italy: who can visit right now

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: FAO lights up with colours of Italian flag
Humanitarian

Rome: FAO lights up with colours of Italian flag

Rome remembers the horrors of the Holocaust
Humanitarian

Rome remembers the horrors of the Holocaust

Rome honours victims of the Holocaust
Humanitarian

Rome honours victims of the Holocaust

Rome remembers 37,000 refugees who died on way to Europe
Humanitarian

Rome remembers 37,000 refugees who died on way to Europe

Babingtons for Darjeeling: charity auction at historic English tea room in Rome
Humanitarian

Babingtons for Darjeeling: charity auction at historic English tea room in Rome

Rome opens first pharmacy for homeless
Humanitarian

Rome opens first pharmacy for homeless

Cardinal restores power to hundreds of residents in occupied Rome building
Humanitarian

Cardinal restores power to hundreds of residents in occupied Rome building

Rome's refugees work their way to success
Humanitarian

Rome's refugees work their way to success

Rome's WFP and FAO mourn eight dead in Ethiopia air crash
Humanitarian

Rome's WFP and FAO mourn eight dead in Ethiopia air crash

Rome marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Humanitarian

Rome marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

10th homeless man dies due to cold in Rome
Humanitarian

10th homeless man dies due to cold in Rome

Controversy over closure of Rome asylum seeker reception centre
Humanitarian

Controversy over closure of Rome asylum seeker reception centre

Rome evictions creating health emergency
Humanitarian

Rome evictions creating health emergency

Rome charities call for action as homeless death toll mounts
Humanitarian

Rome charities call for action as homeless death toll mounts

Rome city hall takes Trevi Fountain coins away from charity
Humanitarian

Rome city hall takes Trevi Fountain coins away from charity