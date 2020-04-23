Rome could see return of drive-in cinemas

Drive-in movie theatres could become a reality in Rome.

As Rome prepares for Phase Two in Italy's post-lockdown period, the entertainment world is exploring ways to stage a come-back from the devastating impact of the coronavirus emergency.

Italy's cinemas, which have been closed since 8 March, face a particularly uncertain future due to the realities of social distancing.

However a drive-in proposal being considered by a network of cinema operators in Rome could see a reversal in the fortunes of the beleaguered sector.

Read also:

The CineDrive project is under consideration by CNA Cinema e Audiovisivo Roma and involves movie-goers watching films from the comfort of their cars.

Several locations in Rome have been identified as suitable for drive-ins, with spaces reportedly being considered in Ponte Milvio, Caracalla and the lake at EUR.