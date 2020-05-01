Rome Auditorium lights up with Italian flag

Auditorium Parco della Musica celebrates 1 May by hosting digital concert.

Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica celebrates Labour Day - known as the Festa dei Lavoratori or Festa del Lavoro - by lighting up with the green, white and red colours of the Italian flag.

The Auditorium, which celebrated its 15th anniversary this week, will be central to this year's Primo Maggio Concertone, the traditional May Day concert in honour of workers.

This year the annual concert to mark the nationwide public holiday moves to a digital format, leaving behind its usual Piazza di S. Giovanni in Laterano base, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The 2020 programme of the concert, now in its 30th year, features a line-up including Sting, Patti Smith and Vasco Rossi, with much of the action being recorded at the auditorium's Sala Sinopoli.

The programme will also features other well-known artists and acts including Gianna Nannini, Zucchero, Irene Grandi, Alex Britti, Le Vibrazioni, Leo Gassmann, and the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia.

The concert will be screened today on Rai3 and on Radio2.

Photo @AuditoriumPdM