Rome: 59 nuns test positive for Coronavirus

Rome isolates two convents after 59 nuns test positive for Covid-19.

Two convents, one in Rome and one outside the capital, were isolated on 20 March after a total of 59 nuns tested positive for Coronavirus.

The first convent to be locked down is the Figlie di S. Camillo at Grottaferrata, in the Castelli Romani, where 40 nuns tested positive, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The second convent to be sealed off is the Congregazione delle Suore Angeliche di S. Paolo on Rome's Via Casilina, where 19 of the convent's 21 nuns tested positive.

On 19 March Italy's death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic reached 3,405, a number which surpasses the 3,245 fatalities recorded in China.

Photo credit: ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com

