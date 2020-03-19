Italy's doctors and nurses 'performing miracles' says WHO
World Health Organization praises 'incredible strength and courage' of Italy's healthcare workers.
Italy's doctors and nurses fighting the Coronavirus outbreak are "working miracles", according to the World Health Organization's emergency department chief Mike Ryan, reports Italian news agency ANSA.
"The number of patients who have gone into intensive care and have been saved by doctors and nurses in Italy is a miracle" - said Ryan - who praised the "incredible strength and courage" of Italy's healthcare workers.
Ryan's comments came on 18 March when Italy recorded the highest one-day death toll of any country affected by the Covid-19 pandemic: 475 deaths, taking Italy's total number of fatalities to almost 3,000.
A total of 4,025 people in Italy have recovered from Coronavirus, according to the latest statistics released late on 18 March by the country's civil protection authorities.
Photo Corriere della Sera
