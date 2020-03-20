Lazio seals off Fondi after Coronavirus outbreak

40 people test positive for Covid-19 in town south of Rome.

The town of Fondi, near the popular beach resort of Sperlonga south of Rome, has been sealed off following an outbreak of Coronavirus.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that 40 people, all elderly, have tested positive for the Coronavirus, after attending a Carnevale party.

The town is now a 'zona rossa', similar to what occurred in Codogno in northern Italy, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak of Covid-19, in late February.

Exit and entry into Fondi, part of the Latina province, is now prohibited.

The town's remaining business activity, including its fruit and vegetable market, has been reduced drastically.

On 19 March Italy's death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic reached 3,405, a number which surpasses the 3,245 fatalities recorded in China.

 

04022 Fondi, Province of Latina, Italy

