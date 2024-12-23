7.2 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 23 December 2024
Italy's news in English
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Romano Floriani Mussolini Scores His First Goal Amid Controversy
News Sport

Romano Floriani Mussolini Scores His First Goal Amid Controversy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Mussolini Scores His First Goal Amid Controversy Over Fans’ Celebration.

Romano Floriani Mussolini, a 21-year-old right winger on loan from Lazio to Juve Stabia, recently scored his first professional goal in a 1-0 victory against Cesena.His surname, tied to his great-grandfather Benito Mussolini, has drawn significant media attention. His mother, Alessandra Mussolini, a former politician, was present in the stands during the match.The post-goal celebration by Juve Stabia fans has sparked heated debates. After Mussolini’s goal, the stadium announcer repeatedly called out “Romano,” to which the crowd enthusiastically responded with “Mussolini.” Some fans were also seen performing the controversial Roman salute, a gesture historically associated with fascism, raising concerns about its appropriateness in a sporting context.Romano Floriani Mussolini has previously stated his desire to be judged solely on his athletic performance, separate from the weight of his family name. In an interview, he remarked:
"There will always be some prejudice, but my work has nothing to do with it, and it doesn’t bother me. If it ever affected my career, it would be a great disappointment. What matters is what I do on the field."The young footballer’s career is on the rise. After coming through Lazio’s youth system, he joined Juve Stabia on loan, where he is showcasing his potential. Juve Stabia’s sporting director praised his physicality and prospects, stating: "His pace and strength make him stand out. I believe he has great potential."However, the celebration has reignited discussions about the use of symbols and gestures tied to fascism in sports. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in promoting inclusivity and respect within sporting events. Authorities may need to address such manifestations to ensure a welcoming and respectful environment for all.

As Romano Floriani Mussolini continues to make strides in his football career, the focus on his name and the reactions it provokes underscore the difficulty of carving out his identity as an athlete independent of his historical legacy.

ph: sport. es

RCC - 724x450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
6 Nations 25

More like this
Related

Sport

Italy to play All Blacks at Juventus Stadium in Turin

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma appoint Claudio Ranieri as new manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma sack Ivan Juric as club seeks fourth manager in a year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Udine to host Italy-Israel football match amid tight security

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy to host three Six Nations 2025 rugby matches in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma fans protest sacking of Daniele De Rossi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma CEO Lina Souloukou gets police escort after De Rossi fired

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma announce Ivan Juric as new head coach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -