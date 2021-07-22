Roma fans gather in Rome centre to celebrate club

Football fans celebrate 94th anniversary of AS Roma.

A large crowd of Roma supporters gathered in the centre of Rome last night to celebrate the founding of the Serie A football club 94 years ago, as documented in a video by LaRoma24.

Italian newspapers give varying estimates of the number of fans who paraded through the centro storico, ranging from "over a thousand" (La Stampa) to "5,000" (La Repubblica).

The group of giallorossi fans filed down Via del Corso, passing by Via degli Uffici del Vicario where the club's founding deed was signed on 22 July 1927, before arriving in Piazza del Popolo.

Trevi Fountain last night. Photo Curva Sud.

Around 100 hardcore 'Curva Sud' supporters made their way to the Trevi Fountain where they used spotlights to illuminate the momument with the club's yellow and red colours, reports RomaToday.

At midnight the fans let off fireworks and flares, singing and chanting together to mark their club's birthday. Cover photo La Stampa.