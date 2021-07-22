Capri: Bus plunges off road and crashes onto beach

One dead and more than a dozen injured in Capri bus crash.

A minibus crashed into a beach resort on the Italian island of Capri, after plunging about six metres from the road above, according to local media reports.

There was one person killed and more than a dozen injured in the incident which occurred at 11.30 this morning, reports Il Mattino, with several people believed to be in a serious condition.

The bus veered off the road after a guard rail gave way as the vehicle was making a turn near the Belvedere e Tre Re hotel.

In questa sequenza si vede la polvere sollevata dal minibus appena precipitato a #Capri alle spalle di un lido molto affollato. News nel tg @TgrRaiCampania delle 14 e 19.35 su RaiTre. #IoSeguoTgr pic.twitter.com/BYxboQVg6B — Tgr Rai Campania (@TgrRaiCampania) July 22, 2021

The minibus was reportedly "more crowded than usual," due to a breakdown on the island's funicular railway line this morning.

The vehicle overturned and remained wedged between a wall and cabins at the Marina Grande beach, according to reports.

Emergency services are at the scene, with an air ambulance sent from Naples.

This article is being updated. Photo Il Mattino.