Putin statue vandalised in Rome wax museum

Rome waxwork of Russian leader is missing an eye.

A statue of Russian president Vladimir Putin in Rome's Wax Museum was vandalised on Wednesday, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The wax effigy of Putin has been left with one empty eye socket after a visitor to the museum apparently used force to shove the eye into the statue's head.

Fernando Canini, director of the Museo delle Cere, told La Repubblica that he hoped the "eye isn't too damaged because finding it in the same shade would not be easy".

Stressing that he is "absolutely against war", Canini said there were no plans to follow in the footsteps of Paris Wax Museum by removing the Putin statue.

He added that the role of the Rome museum is to "tell history", noting that if Putin were removed they would have to take away "lots of other statues" from the collection which includes wax figures of Hitler and Mussolini.

Photo La Repubblica