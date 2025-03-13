Pope Francis marks 12 years as pontiff

Anniversary comes amid speculation over the future of his papacy.

Pope Francis on Thursday marks 12 years at the helm of the Catholic Church as he continues his recovery from double pneumonia after almost four weeks in hospital.

The 88-year-old pontiff's clinical condition continues to improve and he is no longer in "imminent danger", the Vatican said on Monday, two weeks after doctors at Rome's Gemelli Hospital described his situation as "critical".

Although no official Vatican celebrations are planned, a number of Catholic institutions in Rome will mark the milestone, including the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross which will have a Mass in the Basilica of S. Apollinare at 12.45.

Despite his ongoing progress, medics warn that the pope's condition remains "complex" and that he will be required to stay in hospital for a further unspecified period of time.

There is no clear timeframe for when Francis might be allowed to leave hospital and experts say his recovery could take weeks.

The pope's extended hospitalisation, combined with his advanced age and recurring health problems, have sparked questions about the future of his papacy and his ability to lead the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

Francis was elected on 13 March 2013 following the shock resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI, who became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

In 2022 Francis said that if he were ever to resign from the papacy he would be the "bishop emeritus of Rome” and he would live in the Italian capital, ruling out a return to his native Argentina or staying in the Vatican.

However since then he has ruled out the prospect of resigning several times, describing it last year as a “distant hypothesis”.

In its latest health bulletin on Thursday morning, the Vatican said "the night passed peacefully" as, despite persistent rumours, it appears that Francis has no plans to resign any time soon.

