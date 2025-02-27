Pope's health shows slight improvement but prognosis still guarded, Vatican says

Despite some positive signs, the pontiff's prognosis remains guarded.

Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, slept well overnight and continued to rest on Thursday, the Vatican said in its latest update.

On Wednesday evening the Holy See press office said the medical condition of the 88-year-old pontiff showed a "slight further improvement over the past 24 hours".

The Vatican also said that the mild kidney insufficiency detected in recent days had "subsided", while a chest CT scan carried out on Tuesday night revealed a "normal progression" of the lung inflammation.

Over the weekend the Vatican said that Francis had suffered a prolonged "respiratory crisis" and had undergone blood transfusions, with tests showing signs of "early, mild" renal insufficiency.

Despite making a slight improvement over the past few days and not experiencing any further respiratory crises, the Vatican has emphasised that the pontiff's prognosis remains "guarded".

As Francis enters his 14th day in hospital on Thursday, prayer vigils for his recovery continue outside the Gemelli and in St Peter's Square where a Rosary is being said each night at 21.00.

Photo: Gemelli Hospital, Rome, 25 February. Photo Wanted in Rome.