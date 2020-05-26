Pompeii reopens after lockdown with reduced ticket price

Pompeii to open in two phases and with new time slots for visitors.

Italy's archaeological site Pompeii reopens to the public, in two stages, after being closed for more than two and a half months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In the first phase, from 26 May, visitors will be able to walk along a pre-established route through the ruins of the ancient Roman city which was buried under a thick carpet of volcanic ash in 79 AD.

Visitors must book online and select a time slot for entry - scheduled every 15 minutes for a maximum of 40 people at a time. Tickets must be presented either using the QRcode or already printed.

All visitors must pass through thermoscanners before entering the site and are obliged to wear masks for the duration of their visit as well as respecting social distancing: one metre outside and 1.5 metres inside.

For the duration of the first phase tickets will be reduced to €5 before returning to normal prices on 9 June when the site reopens fully, with access to areas previously closed-off to the public.

Located 25 km south of Naples, Pompeii used its crowd-free lockdown to carry out maintenance and restoration work to open up new previously closed-off areas to visitors.

The reopening of Pompeii comes a week after the archaeological site of Paestum reopened to a reduced number of visitors. while the Colosseum prepares to open on 28 May.

For full details about access, tickets and opening times see Pompeii website.

Via Villa dei Misteri, 2, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy

Via Villa dei Misteri, 2, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy
