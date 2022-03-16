Pesaro wins Italy's Capital of Culture 2024 title

Pesaro beat nine other candidates to scoop the prestigious title.

The Italian seaside city of Pesaro has been proclaimed as the country's Capital of Culture 2024, the culture ministry announced on Wendesday.

Pesaro beat nine other finalists vying for the title: Ascoli Piceno, Chioggia, Grosseto, Mesagne, Sestri Levante / Tigullio, Siracusa, Paestum / Alto Cilento, Viareggio, and Vicenza.

Culture minister Dario Franceschini unveiled the winner, whose presentation was entitled La natura della cultura, after each of the finalists presented their bids in front of a jury.

Located in the Italian region of Le Marche, on the Adriatic Sea, Pesaro is the birthplace of composer Gioacchino Rossini and is famous for its opera festival.

The city's best known sites include the 15th-century Ducal Palace and Rocca Costanza castle, as well as its Romanesque-Gothic Basilica, built between the fifth and 14th centuries.

The 2022 Capital of Culture title is held by Procida, the tiny island in the Gulf of Naples, while the 2023 honour will go to Brescia and Bergamo after the government bypassed the usual application process in a "symbol of rebirth" for the two northern cities devastated by the covid-19 pandemic.

In recent years Italy's Capital of Culture title was assigned to CagliariLeccePerugia, Ravenna and Siena in 2015; Mantua in 2016; Pistoia in 2017, and Palermo in 2018.

The Italian title skipped a year in 2019 when the city of Matera, in the southern Basilicata region, became the European Capital of Culture.

In 2020 it was the turn of Parma to receive Italy's culture capital status, with the north Italian city keeping the title for a second year to make up for the negative effects of the covid lockdowns.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76628
Previous article Ukrainian ballet dancer, 13, follows her dreams in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

The women in charge of Rome's museums
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums

Italy museums free for women on 8 March
Culture

Italy museums free for women on 8 March

Visit Rome's city museums for free on 6 March
Culture

Visit Rome's city museums for free on 6 March

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini
Culture

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini

The Shelleys in Rome
Culture

The Shelleys in Rome

Italy art historians at odds over Rome 'Mona Lisa'
Culture

Italy art historians at odds over Rome 'Mona Lisa'

Italy remembers Ennio Morricone with new film
Culture

Italy remembers Ennio Morricone with new film

Shelley in Rome film screening at Spanish Steps
Culture

Shelley in Rome film screening at Spanish Steps

Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte reopens for blockbuster art shows
Culture

Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte reopens for blockbuster art shows

Rome pyramid used to promote Death on the Nile movie
Culture

Rome pyramid used to promote Death on the Nile movie

Rome opens city museums for free on 6 February
Culture

Rome opens city museums for free on 6 February

Carnevale Romano: the story of Rome's carnival
Culture

Carnevale Romano: the story of Rome's carnival

Italy unveils finalists for Italian Capital of Culture 2024
Culture

Italy unveils finalists for Italian Capital of Culture 2024

Giorni della Merla: Italy's legend of the blackbird and the last three days of January
Culture

Giorni della Merla: Italy's legend of the blackbird and the last three days of January

Pietro da Cortona: Rome's third Baroque genius
Culture

Pietro da Cortona: Rome's third Baroque genius