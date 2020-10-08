More than 4.000 new covid-19 cases registered in Italy today

The number of new cases of covid-19 in Italy continues to grow.

According to the daily bulletin of the Italian Ministry of Health, 4.458 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, compared to the 3.678 new cases recorded yesterday. 

Today's victims are 22, against the 31 casualties recorded yesterday.

Also read: Covid-19 in Italy: Lazio to double drive-in test centres amid surge of new cases

There is no region in Italy with zero infections. 

The number of swabs carried out in the last 24 hours they rises to 128,098, almost three thousand more than yesterday when they were 125,314. 

Also read: Covid-19 in Italy: €1,000 fine for not wearing mask in public

Of the 65,952 currently positive cases, 358 are in intensive care (+21 compared to yesterday), 3.925 are hospitalized with symptoms (+143) and 61.669 are in isolation at home (+3,212). 

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic the total number of discharged and cured rises to 236,363 with an increase of 1,060 cases.
