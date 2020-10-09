Covid-19 in Italy: Lockdown for Latina province near Rome

Lazio region registers 359 new covid-19 cases on 8 October.

The province of Latina, south of Rome in Italy's central Lazio region, has been placed under a 14-day lockdown after a spike in covid-19 cases.

The so-called 'mini-lockdown', ordered by Lazio governor Nicola Zingaretti, came into effect at midnight on 8 October, following a 155 per cent increase in coronavirus cases in recent days.

The local ordinance provides for the closure of bars, pubs and restaurants at midnight, with a maximum of four people permitted per table at restaurants.

The number of people attending parties or religious ceremonies is limited to 20, while visits to hospitals or care homes in the province has been prohibited for the next two weeks, except in exceptional cases with prior permission.

People will not be allowed to gather outside schools or public offices, with staggered admission to gyms and dance schools, as well as the recommendation for people to work remotely, where practicable.

The Lazio regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato said: "It is essential to respect these rules to avoid further and more severe restrictions."

The Lazio region registered 359 new cases on 8 October, of which 144 were reported in Rome.

Italy registered 4,458 new cases over the past 24 hours, up from 3,678 new cases the day before, the highest daily number since 11 April.

Photo credit: columbo.photog / Shutterstock.com.

 

 

General Info

Address 04100 Latina, Province of Latina, Italy

View on Map

Covid-19 in Italy: Lockdown for Latina province near Rome

04100 Latina, Province of Latina, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72282
Previous article More than 4.000 new covid-19 cases registered in Italy today

RELATED ARTICLES

More than 4.000 new covid-19 cases registered in Italy today
Coronavirus in Italy

More than 4.000 new covid-19 cases registered in Italy today

Italy's foreign press recalls lockdown with Rome exhibition
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's foreign press recalls lockdown with Rome exhibition

Covid-19 in Italy: Lazio to double drive-in test centres amid surge of new cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Lazio to double drive-in test centres amid surge of new cases

Covid-19 cases on the rise in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 cases on the rise in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: €1,000 fine for not wearing mask in public
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: €1,000 fine for not wearing mask in public

Covid-19 in Italy: Heavy fines for not wearing masks outdoors
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Heavy fines for not wearing masks outdoors

Covid-19: Italy set to make masks outdoors mandatory
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy set to make masks outdoors mandatory

Covid-19 in Italy: 'More masks, fewer parties' warns Lazio region
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 'More masks, fewer parties' warns Lazio region

Italy faces new restrictions as covid-19 cases rise
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy faces new restrictions as covid-19 cases rise

Covid-19: Italy considers making masks compulsory outdoors
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy considers making masks compulsory outdoors

Covid-19 in Italy: Fines for not wearing masks outdoors in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Fines for not wearing masks outdoors in Rome

Covid-19 in Italy: Masks set to be obligatory outdoors in Rome amid rise in cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Masks set to be obligatory outdoors in Rome amid rise in cases

Italy set to extend covid-19 state of emergency
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to extend covid-19 state of emergency

Covid-19: Italy divided over reopening stadiums
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy divided over reopening stadiums

Italy reacted strongly to covid-19 says WHO
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reacted strongly to covid-19 says WHO