Covid-19 in Italy: Lockdown for Latina province near Rome

The province of Latina, south of Rome in Italy's central Lazio region, has been placed under a 14-day lockdown after a spike in covid-19 cases.

The so-called 'mini-lockdown', ordered by Lazio governor Nicola Zingaretti, came into effect at midnight on 8 October, following a 155 per cent increase in coronavirus cases in recent days.

The local ordinance provides for the closure of bars, pubs and restaurants at midnight, with a maximum of four people permitted per table at restaurants.

The number of people attending parties or religious ceremonies is limited to 20, while visits to hospitals or care homes in the province has been prohibited for the next two weeks, except in exceptional cases with prior permission.

People will not be allowed to gather outside schools or public offices, with staggered admission to gyms and dance schools, as well as the recommendation for people to work remotely, where practicable.

The Lazio regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato said: "It is essential to respect these rules to avoid further and more severe restrictions."

The Lazio region registered 359 new cases on 8 October, of which 144 were reported in Rome.

Italy registered 4,458 new cases over the past 24 hours, up from 3,678 new cases the day before, the highest daily number since 11 April.

