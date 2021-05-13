Mario Draghi works as Italy's prime minister for free

Draghi performs role as prime minister of Italy for free, papers show.

Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi receives zero remuneration for his post running the country, according to documents published on the Italian government's website.

The papers, published to fulfill "administrative transparency," reveal that the former head of the European Central Bank is performing the role of prime minister for free.

A document posted on the Palazzo Chigi website reads: "The undersigned Mario Draghi hereby declares that he receives no remuneration of any kind related to his appointment to office."

Draghi's income in 2020, for the fiscal year of 2019, amounts to €581,665, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The premier declares the possession of 10 buildings (including one in London) - both owned and co-owned - and six plots of land, as well as a stake of €10,000 in the general partnership company 'Serena,' reports newspaper La Repubblica.

The prime minister, who took up his role on 13 February, does not list any cars, boats or aircraft in his possession.

Draghi's predecessor Giuseppe Conte received a stipend of €91,837, an amount "equal to 80 per cent of the allowance of €114,796.68," reduced at the former premier's request, according to Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Draghi's taxable income amounts to about half that declared by Conte on his arrival at Palazzo Chigi in 2018, which was listed at almost €1.2 million.

However the record belongs to former premier Silvio Berlusconi, the media tycoon and leader of the centre-right Forza Italia, reports Il Sole 24 Ore.

In 2006, the then leader of the Popolo della Libertà (PdL) declared an income of more than €139 million.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74610
Previous article The day Pope John Paul II was shot in St Peter's Square

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's top job: Conte backs Raggi as Gualtieri enters race for mayor
Politics

Rome's top job: Conte backs Raggi as Gualtieri enters race for mayor

Italian PM angers Turkey by calling Erdoğan a 'dictator'
Politics

Italian PM angers Turkey by calling Erdoğan a 'dictator'

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro
Politics

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro

The personal history of Giovanni 'Gianni' Agnelli
Politics

The personal history of Giovanni 'Gianni' Agnelli

Draghi vows major reforms to help rebuild Italy
Politics

Draghi vows major reforms to help rebuild Italy

Joe Biden congratulates Italy's new premier Mario Draghi
Politics

Joe Biden congratulates Italy's new premier Mario Draghi

Mario Draghi sworn in as Italy's prime minister
Politics

Mario Draghi sworn in as Italy's prime minister

Italy's new prime minister: Who is Mario Draghi?
Politics

Italy's new prime minister: Who is Mario Draghi?

Italy: Movimento 5 Stelle says yes to Draghi
Politics

Italy: Movimento 5 Stelle says yes to Draghi

Italy: Berlusconi recovers after fall in Rome
Politics

Italy: Berlusconi recovers after fall in Rome

Italy: Mayor of Rome? Conte says 'No thanks'
Politics

Italy: Mayor of Rome? Conte says 'No thanks'

Italy: Rome street art highlights Renzi's links with Saudi Arabia
Politics

Italy: Rome street art highlights Renzi's links with Saudi Arabia

Italy: Renzi says 'Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best'
Politics

Italy: Renzi says 'Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best'

Italy's president calls on Mario Draghi in bid to form new government
Politics

Italy's president calls on Mario Draghi in bid to form new government

Former Italian premier Renzi hails Saudi Arabia as future centre of 'New Renaissance'
Politics

Former Italian premier Renzi hails Saudi Arabia as future centre of 'New Renaissance'