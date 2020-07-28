Man in Spider-Man mask tries to rob Rome gelateria

Owner of Garbatella ice-cream shop foiled attempted robbery.

A man dressed in a Spider-Man mask attempted to rob a gelateria in the Garbatella district of Rome, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The owner of the ice cream shop, however, refused to hand over the takings and was stabbed twice on the arm during the incident, which took place late on the night of 26 July.

The knife-wielding robber then fled the gelateria, located in Piazza Biffi, with the injured shopkeeper in hot pursuit, reports La Repubblica.

Police eventually caught up with the 26-year-old criminal on Via Giovanni da Capistrano, arresting him on charges of aggravated attempted robbery, resistance and injury.

Photo La Repubblica

