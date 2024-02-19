Kaleo to perform Rome concert with Colosseum backdrop

Kaleo concert in Rome limited to 250 people.

Icelandic blues rock band Kaleo will perform a concert at the Temple of Venus and Roma, opposite the Colosseum in the Roman Forum, on Saturday 2 March.

The number of concert-goers has been limited to 250, with tickets starting at £999 and reaching £2,999 for exclusive VIP access to the band including an aftershow party.

Kaleo will be playing live for the filming of a documentary concert movie by Italian director Giovanni Testi to celebrate the band's 10th anniversary.

Tickets are going quick, get yours while you can! Tickets: https://t.co/NIy8EzcMDQ pic.twitter.com/1p9fZccEya — KALEO (@officialkaleo) December 21, 2023

Describing it as "a once-in-a-lifetime experience", Kaleo says the concert "isn't just a gig; you'll be featured in a documentary concert film capturing the magic of the evening, and your name will be in the credits".

The band has released three studio albums: Kaleo (2013), A/B (2016) which sold more than one million albums worldwide, and Surface Sounds (2021).

Photo: Melanie Lemahieu / Shutterstock.com.