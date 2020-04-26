Italy's schools to reopen in September

Italy's manufacturing industry to get back to work on 4 May.

Italy's schools will reopen in September, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, but added that expert studies showed the risk of contagion was very high.

Stressing that the "health of our children is at stake," Conte also underlined that the average age of Italy's teachers is among the highest in Europe, but stated that teaching remotely is "working well on average."

The premier said that a "good part of businesses from manufacturing to construction" would get back to work "with great caution" on 4 May, with some restrictions expected to be lifted for certain categories from 27 April.

Italians can also expect more freedom to move around from 4 May however Conte cautioned: "We are not yet in a position to restore full freedom of movement."

Conte's interview with La Repubblica on 26 April comes as Italy finalises a plan to ease its coronavirus lockdown, with details of "Phase Two" expected to be announced soon.