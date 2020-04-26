Italy's schools to reopen in September

Italy's manufacturing industry to get back to work on 4 May.

Italy's schools will reopen in September, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, but added that expert studies showed the risk of contagion was very high.

Stressing that the "health of our children is at stake," Conte also underlined that the average age of Italy's teachers is among the highest in Europe, but stated that teaching remotely is "working well on average."

Read also:

The premier said that a "good part of businesses from manufacturing to construction" would get back to work "with great caution" on 4 May, with some restrictions expected to be lifted for certain categories from 27 April.

Italians can also expect more freedom to move around from 4 May however Conte cautioned: "We are not yet in a position to restore full freedom of movement."

Conte's interview with La Repubblica on 26 April comes as Italy finalises a plan to ease its coronavirus lockdown, with details of "Phase Two" expected to be announced soon.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70346
Previous article 5 Best Apps to learn Italian

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome cancels contest for most beautiful rose
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome cancels contest for most beautiful rose

Coronavirus: Italy set to relax lockdown on 4 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy set to relax lockdown on 4 May

When will it be possible to travel to Italy again?
Coronavirus in Italy

When will it be possible to travel to Italy again?

Italy post-lockdown: social distancing, masks and tracking app
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy post-lockdown: social distancing, masks and tracking app

Rome in Phase Two: bicycles and electric scooters
Culture

Rome in Phase Two: bicycles and electric scooters

Coronavirus: Albania sends 60 nurses to help Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Albania sends 60 nurses to help Italy

Coronavirus: Rome buses prepare for Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Rome buses prepare for Phase Two

Italy's beaches face uncertain summer season
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's beaches face uncertain summer season

Lockdown ends for Rome's bookshops
Coronavirus in Italy

Lockdown ends for Rome's bookshops

Italy after lockdown. National VS Regional regulations
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy after lockdown. National VS Regional regulations

Rome: mediaeval castle on a beach: photo contest
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: mediaeval castle on a beach: photo contest

Rome supermarkets closed on 25 April and 1 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets closed on 25 April and 1 May

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Naples skyscraper lights up with HOPE

Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: new drone video of empty Spanish Steps

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style
Coronavirus in Italy

Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style