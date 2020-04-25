5 Best Apps to learn Italian

At the touch of our fingertips we have access to millions of apps. The world’s most popular social media, games and news. Now, those of you looking for a more useful way to spend screen time, there is an easy solution.

Practicing foreign languages is more convenient than ever. There are tons of apps that use game-like scenarios to hook their users, making daily language sessions fun and addicting.

Those of you looking to learn Italian, you’re in luck. Here, we have listed and described which apps we think are worth giving a download. We realize it may be overwhelming to choose one that’s right for you, so we have chosen FIVE apps categorized based on your interests.

1. Busuu (Best for Beginners)

This app will teach you a range of subjects that are perfect for people learning for the first time. Beginner lessons will vary from: food, shopping, family, free time, and more.

Lessons use flashcard methods for vocabulary, matching word exercises, and listening to dialogues by natives. If the layout of Busuu is working for you, upgrading to the premium membership is a great next step!

Members pay 2 euros per week (a bit more expensive than most language apps.) Premium also offers many more interesting features, including the opportunity to speak personally with native Italians, as well as asking them for corrections on lessons.

Available for all IOS and Android devices

2. Duolingo (Best for Overall Enjoyment)

Duolingo has been rated as the best and most fun language app by several editors. The layout has not only been designed to quickly improve your knowledge but it is set up like a game! Users set a daily goal for themselves, which has proven to alleviate the stress of trying to learn too much Italian at once.

The app mainly focuses on translating structured sentences from Italian to English, and vise versa. Each theme you complete, you advance to more themes and challenges.

Encouragement is constantly reinforced, which is probably another reason why it is loved! Lessons can be completed in as little as 5 minutes. Whether you have an hour for 10 lessons or 10 minutes for two, this is the perfect app for your moments of spare time.

Duolingo is completely free and available on IOS, Android on Google Play and online!

3. Italki (Best for Oral Practice)

Italki is a fairly new and very unique language app. It is a much more speaking focused app than the rest you will find. On this app, there are tons of registered tutors available for Skype-like lessons to practice conversations.

Depending on your skill level, these conversations can range from beginner to advanced. There is also a notebook feature which allows you to upload written work, where a tutor will review and correct it for you. This is really the perfect app for Italian students looking to increase their conversation skills.

They say the most difficult part of a language is speaking it out loud! (Tutoring session prices will vary depending on the tutor and length of session, but it is fairly cheap for the lesson in return.)

The app is free for download for IOS, Android and online.

4. Learn Italian Words Free (Best for free Vocab)

This App is exactly what it sounds like. If you are looking to learn vocabulary for the cost of niente, (nothing) this is your app. It is very easy to use.

First, you will designate your skill level from A1-C1. Then, you will be assigned lessons that vary from themes. Instead of listening, speaking and writing sentences, this app is all about words! You will learn 14 new words in every lesson, which are all themed by everyday scenarios.

Conjugating verbs and pronunciation can be overwhelming at first, which makes this vocabulary focused app really useful for beginners. When you finish, you will find multiple choice questions to help you reflect and review your learning progress!

Available on Android with Google Play.

5. Memrise (Best for Gamers)

Lastly, we have chosen Memrise. If you are a true game lover, you will love learning Italian on this app. This app is similar to DuoLingo since you are encouraged to return for more game-like lessons. But in this case, the concept is a bit strange yet intriguing to all levels.

Players will fight off an Alien by using correct Italian vocabulary. There is definitely useful vocabulary used on this app! Although it can improve your knowledge, due to its focus on play play play, this should not be your only source for learning Italian.

Available on IOS and Android with Google Play

If you are already proficient in another Romance language, or you are planning a trip to Italy, or you are just looking for a new hobby, there is no reason not to learn Italian! It is the most romantic language of the Romance languages! And a vast world of its own.

Buon Lavoro.