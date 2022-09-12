Italy crowned world volleyball champions for first time in 24 years

Italians win fourth world volleyball championship title.

Italy won the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, for the first time in 24 years, beating defending champions Poland 3-1 in the finals in Katowice on Sunday night.

Guided by head coach and three-time world champion Fefè De Giorgi, Italy claimed its fourth world volleyball title after victories in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

Last night's win at Spodek Arena, (22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-2), came a year after both the Italian men and women's teams won European titles.

Italy's world title victory was welcomed by prime minister Mario Draghi whose office at Palazzo Chigi tweeted: "Champions of Europe and World Champions! Happy and proud of our Azzurri and National men's volleyball team. You are extraordinary!"

“It doesn’t feel real" - team captain Simone Giannelli said - “I’m so proud of my team, proud to be Italian and proud to be a world champion.”

Photo Il Mattino

