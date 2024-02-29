11.5 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 29 February 2024
Italy's news in English
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy withdraws Rome bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships
News Sport

Italy withdraws Rome bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Dropped bid sparks political spat between capital and government.

The Italian Athletics Federation Fidal has withdrawn Rome's bid to host the 2027 World Athletics Championships, the sporting body confirmed on Wednesday.

Fidal said in a statement that it had written to the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe, informing him of the decision to withdraw due to the bid not meeting the "minimum requirements".

The decision to drop Rome's candidature came after the government failed to guarantee the requested funds of €85 million (out of a total of €130 million) required to host the event.

Rome sports councillor Alessandro Onorato reacted angrily to the "unreasonable" decision, comparing prime minister Giorgia Meloni to the capital's former Virginia Raggi who torpedoed Rome's chance of hosting the 2024 Olympics eight years ago.

"Yet another missed opportunity for sport and for the capital", Onorato said, citing the lost "positive effects it would have generated on the redevelopment of sports facilities, tourism and related industries."

Onorato said the decision was "even more serious" as the premier and sport minister are both from Rome and "know well how ready our city would have been to organise this great international sporting event in the best possible way."

Italy's sport minister Andrea Abodi hit back at Onorato, claiming that the government had done "everything possible" to support the bid, "even asking Fidal in November last year to prepare a business plan, a document that perhaps was required much sooner, and was presented on 24 January."

Abodi said that "with all the good will, in such a delicate phase for our country", it was impossible to find the public guarantees necessary to cover the €85 million requested.

On Thursday evening the IAAF announced that the 2027 World Athletics Championships would be held in China's capital Beijing.

Cover image: Gianmarco Tamberi. Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Sport Editorials

Everything you need to know about running the Rome Marathon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rugby: Rome's Capitoline Museums free for Six Nations ticket holders

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -

Six Nations Rugby 2024 in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's Jannick Sinner makes history with Australian Open win

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy mourns football legend Gigi Riva

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

How to get to Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Daniele De Rossi replaces José Mourinho as Roma coach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -