Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling

Constantini and Mosaner make sporting history for Italy.

Italy won the gold medal in the mixed doubles curling event in the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, beating Norway 8-5, with Sweden in third place.

The Italian champions, 22-year-old Stefania Constantini from Cortina and 26-year-old Amos Mosaner from Trento, clinched Italy's first Olympic medal in curling.

Competing in the Winter Games for the first time, Constantini and Mosaner have won all 11 of their matches in the tournament.

This is Italy's seventh medal in the Beijing Olympics so far and the second gold after Arianna Fontana won the women's 500 metre short track event on Monday.

