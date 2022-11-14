Where to celebrate Thanksgiving 2022 in Rome

Rome's American community and friends celebrate Thanksgiving 2022.

Thanksgiving is not a holiday widely celebrated in Rome however there are some venues in the city offering traditional food and festivities on Thursday 24 November 2022.

There will be a Thanksgiving Day Mass at St Patrick's - America’s Catholic church in Rome - on Via Boncompagni 31 (near Via Veneto) at 10.30 on 24 November.

The American International Club of Rome hosts a Thanksgiving Dinner that evening at the Emme Restaurant, on Via Margutta 19, from 19.00, reservations required.

The Hard Rock Cafe, the American-style bar and grill on Via Veneto 62, provides Thanksgiving food and live music (this year it will be Pearl Jam tribute band X Jam), with advance booking required.

The Expats living in Rome are hosting a traditional American Thanksgiving Dinner at their club house on Via Portuense 104 (reservations required), while Thanksgiving favourites are also offered at Bakery House and by Hummustown.

Thanksgiving is celebrated too at the Abbey Theatre on Via del Governo Vecchio 51/53; the Drunken Ship in Campo de' Fiori; Scholars Lounge on Via del Plebiscito 101; and the Highlander on Vicolo di S. Biagio 9.

For those who would prefer to cook at home, the Castroni chain of shops stock many of the ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Meanwhile those who wish to buy a turkey are advised to order it from the butcher about a week in advance, specifying the size required.

The US embassy in Rome will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving Day.