16.5 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 19 January 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Venice dedicates Carnevale 2024 to Marco Polo
News Lifestyle

Venice dedicates Carnevale 2024 to Marco Polo

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Venice stages two weeks of carnival fun in 2024.

Venice will host 18 days of Carnevale this year, with events taking place along the city's canals and across its bridges and squares from 27 January until 13 February.

The theme of the annual Carnevale di Venezia is 'Ad Oriente' and is devoted to the Venetian merchant and explorer Marco Polo on the 700th anniversary of his death.

Organisers say the 2024 edition will explore "themes of travel, discovery and encounters with worlds previously only imagined", with a particular nod to Polo who travelled through Asia along the Silk Road in the 13th century.

Costumed visitors can look forward to water parades, allegorical floats, masked balls and night parades, with a spectacular procession along the Grand Canal opening this year's festival officially on 28 January.

Another annual favourite on the calendar, the Festa delle Marie pageant, takes place on 3 February with a sumptuous parade from Piero di Castello that will reach St Mark's Square where the most beautiful of the 12 "Marias" will be crowned on 13 February.

History of Venice Carnival

Carnevale di Venezia dates back to the 14th century, perhaps earlier, and over the centuries the event was frequently forbidden under various rulers.

The modern-day version of the Venice Carnival has taken place for the past 100 years.

Carnival ends each year the day before Ash Wednesday which signifies the start of Lent, traditionally a period of fasting and abstinence leading up to Easter.

For 2024 Venice Carnival programme see the Carnevale di Venezia official website.

Ambrit 724 x 450
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Battling graffiti in Rome's Trastevere quarter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Carnevale: Italy's treats for carnival season

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Carnevale: a quick guide to Italy's best carnivals

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Russell Crowe to be guest at Italy's Sanremo Music Festival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

What does Rome do with all the Trevi Fountain coins?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Naples to demolish landmark Maradona mural

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Venice Carnevale: Italy's most fabled carnival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -