Italy to announce new covid-19 restrictions

Conte expected to announce new measures later today.

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte is set to announce today fresh emergency measures to combat the new wave of covid-19 cases, as the country registered a record-high 10,925 new infections on Saturday 17 October.

The government is discussing the new restrictions with local and health authorities, with the aim of striking a balance between curbing the covid-19 spread by reducing social contact while limiting the impact on businesses and daily life.

The move comes amid a significant rise in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks - coupled by record numbers of tests - and will follow the most recent set of restrictions which enforced the wearing of masks and imposed limits on public gatherings, nightlife and sport.

Italian news agency ANSA suggests that the new rules will reinforce the smart-working model and involve staggered entry to schools, with the possibility of some lessons online.

Other reports in the Italian press suggest the restrictions could mean early closures for bars and restaurants, and target non-essential activities such as gyms, swimming pools and amateur sporting events.

However, for now, these remain speculations by the Italian media. Conte is expected to announce the new measures by this evening.

