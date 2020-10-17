Vatican: Covid-19 case in Pope Francis residence

News follows 11 cases of coronavirus among the Swiss Guards.

The Vatican has announced that a resident of the Casa S. Marta hostel, where Pope Francis lives, has tested positive for covid-19.

The unidentified person, who so far is asymptomatic, has been moved out of the building temporarily and placed in isolation, reports the Catholic News Agency (CNA).

Those who have come into direct contact with the person in question are also in quarantine, according to a statement from the Holy See Press office.

The news comes as the number of Swiss Guards to have tested positive for covid-19 has risen to 11 in recent days, leading to concerns for the pontiff.

The Holy See has assured that strict covid-19 preventive measures are in place and that the health of all residents of Casa S. Maria is monitored constantly.

