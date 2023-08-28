25.9 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 28 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy braced for severe storms as heatwave ends
News English news in Italy

Italy braced for severe storms as heatwave ends

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Storms to replace heatwave in Italy in the last days of August.

Italy's northern and central regions will face storms, high winds and heavy rainfall in the coming days as a late-summer heatwave comes to an end, weather forecasters have warned.

The wave of extreme weather will be accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures, with a severe 'red' weather warning in place in the northern Lombardia region around Milan on Monday.

A medium 'orange' weather alert is in place elsewhere in much of northern Italy and parts of Tuscany while a lower-level yellow alert is in place in central regions, including the Lazio region around Rome.

The adverse weather conditions are expected to last for around 48 hours, according to weather forecast site IlMeteo.it.

For updates and information on the weather alerts in Italy see the department of civil protection website.

JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy issues red alert heatwave warnings in 19 cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks anniversary of Riace Bronzes discovery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 16 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

US tourist killed in boat crash off Italy's Amalfi coast

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy wildfires: Mourners forced to abandon coffin during wake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates as Egypt pardons Patrick Zaki

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italian mayor tells Muslims to stop bathing fully clothed at beach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy prosecutors open probe after Placebo singer insults Giorgia Meloni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -