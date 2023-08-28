Italy braced for severe storms as heatwave ends

Storms to replace heatwave in Italy in the last days of August.

Italy's northern and central regions will face storms, high winds and heavy rainfall in the coming days as a late-summer heatwave comes to an end, weather forecasters have warned.

The wave of extreme weather will be accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures, with a severe 'red' weather warning in place in the northern Lombardia region around Milan on Monday.

A medium 'orange' weather alert is in place elsewhere in much of northern Italy and parts of Tuscany while a lower-level yellow alert is in place in central regions, including the Lazio region around Rome.

Lunedì #28agosto piogge e temporali al Nord e al Centro-Sud

Allerta ROSSA in Lombardia

Allerta ARANCIONE in 6 Regioni al Centro-Nord

Allerta GIALLA in 12 regioni

Leggi l’avviso di condizioni meteo avverse del 27 agosto https://t.co/wOJrpwfCFj pic.twitter.com/CbTuv77jZ0— Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) August 27, 2023

The adverse weather conditions are expected to last for around 48 hours, according to weather forecast site IlMeteo.it

For updates and information on the weather alerts in Italy see the department of civil protection website.