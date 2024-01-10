11.3 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 10 January 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy culture official under investigation over stolen painting
News Culture

Italy culture official under investigation over stolen painting

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sgarbi denies any wrongdoing and says he will not resign.

Italian junior culture minister Vittorio Sgarbi is under investigation for his alleged role in a case involving a stolen painting that was allegedly altered to obscure its origins.

Sgarbi, a prominent art critic known for his outskpoken views, denies accusations that he exhibited the modified 17th-century artwork which had been stolen from a castle in Italy's northern Piemonte region in 2013.

The prosecutor's office in Macerata confirmed on Tuesday that it has opened a file into the case, following reports in December by Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper and RAI Report.

The case rests on an accusation by a restoration expert that the stolen painting, attributed to Italian painter Rutilio Manetti, reappeared in an exhibition in Lucca in 2021 in the guise of a newly-discovered work owned by Sgarbi.

The restorer alleges that the work was handed to him "rolled up like a carpet" and - with the exception of a candle - was identical to the Capture of St Peter painting torn from its frame in Castello di Bruriasco 11 years ago.

Sgarbi, 71, insists that they are two separate paintings, the original of which is his while the one stolen in 2013 was a "poorly made copy".

Denying any wrongdoing, Sgarbi told Corriere della Sera newspaper on Wednesday that he has no intention of resigning over the matter.

Photo: Daniele de Gregorio / Shutterstock.com.

Ambrit 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture Editorials

Art and Science in the Rome of Urban VIII

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums and archaeological sites open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

La Befana: an Epiphany tradition in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Christmas and New Year in Rome's Museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

There's Still Tomorrow: Paola Cortellesi film is smash hit in Italian cinemas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Who are Italy's new museum directors?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Arezzo offers up-close visits to Piero della Francesca frescoes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -