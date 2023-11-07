15 C
News Lifestyle

Italy's first restaurant for dogs opens in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Fiuto offers fine dining for dogs in Rome.

Rome restaurants are known for their generally welcoming approach to dogs however the city now has a restaurant exclusively for dogs (and their owners).

 

Fiuto opened last month in the northern Ponte Milvio neighbourhood and offers dogs a menu curated by a veterinarian, reports news outlet RomaToday.

 

The owners - brothers Mario and Marco Turano and Alessandro Praticò - say the restaurant is the first in Italy to serve dogs.

 

There are separate menus for canines and humans, with food prepared in two different kitchens.

 

Professional trainer Marco Grammatico is on hand to ensure that dogs are separated from each other according to their breed, size and sex, to guarantee a relaxing evening.

 

In addition, dogs are kept calm during dinner by soothing music and soft lights.

 

Dogs have a choice of four starter dishes - chicken, meat, fish and veggie options - with bowls depending on the size of the four-legged customer.

 

The small bowl starts at €8 (for dogs weighing between two and 10 kg); the medium bowl costs €12 (for dogs 11-20 kg); large bowl €16 (21-30 kg) and extra large €20 (over 31 kg).

 

Main course options - ranging in price between €10 and €22 depending on portion size - include chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes; pork loin with courgettes and julienne carrots; cod with ricotta and boiled courgettes; hard-boiled eggs with pea cream and fontina.

 

Dinner is topped off with "dog cake", made from minced meat, pumpkin puree and egg white. 

 

Before leaving the restaurant, guests can avail of a mirrored selfie area for dog photo shoots.

 

Photo Fiuto Instagram

Address Via Flaminia, 498/500 - 502, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

