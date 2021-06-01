Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June

Italy takes another step towards normality as people can once again drink coffee at the bar.

Italy's restaurants and bars can open for indoor service as well as outdoors from 1 June, in another step towards normality as the country winds down its covid-19 restrictions.

The move means that customers can once again take their coffee at the bar or eat lunch and dinner indoors following the easing of restrictions in place since mid-March.

Customers are still obliged to wear masks when not seated, or consuming food or drink, and social distancing measures between tables remain in place.

Bars and restaurants with outdoor seating reopened to customers in moderate-risk 'yellow zones' on 26 April, reopening fully yesterday in three regions declared 'white zones' under Italy's colour-coded system of coronavirus rules.

With the exception of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Molise and Sardinia, which are now the lowest-risk white zones, the rest of Italy remains 'yellow.'

Stadiums reopen to public

Also on 1 June sporting stadiums can reopen to the public and competition sports can resume. Spectators are allowed up to 25 per cent of the stadium's full capacity, but not exceeding 500 people indoors or 1,000 outdoors.

Curfew

On 7 June the nightly curfew, currently in place in yellow zones from 23.00-05.00, will be pushed back to midnight before being scrapped entirely on 21 June. The curfew does not apply in white zones.

Italy's white zones

To be classified as a white zone, a region must have registered fewer than 50 covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three consecutive weeks.

The regions of Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria and Veneto are expected to turn 'white' on 7 June - if the current downward trend continues - and could be followed a week later by Emilia Romagna, Lazio (Rome), Lombardia (Milan), Piemonte, Puglia and the province of Trento.

There are currently no Italian regions or autonomous provinces in the highest-risk 'red' or medium-risk 'orange' zones, where more restrictive rules apply.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.