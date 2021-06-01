Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June

Italy takes another step towards normality as people can once again drink coffee at the bar.

Italy's restaurants and bars can open for indoor service as well as outdoors from 1 June, in another step towards normality as the country winds down its covid-19 restrictions.

The move means that customers can once again take their coffee at the bar or eat lunch and dinner indoors following the easing of restrictions in place since mid-March.

Customers are still obliged to wear masks when not seated, or consuming food or drink, and social distancing measures between tables remain in place.

Bars and restaurants with outdoor seating reopened to customers in moderate-risk 'yellow zones' on 26 April, reopening fully yesterday in three regions declared 'white zones' under Italy's colour-coded system of coronavirus rules.

With the exception of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Molise and Sardinia, which are now the lowest-risk white zones, the rest of Italy remains 'yellow.'

Stadiums reopen to public

Also on 1 June sporting stadiums can reopen to the public and competition sports can resume. Spectators are allowed up to 25 per cent of the stadium's full capacity, but not exceeding 500 people indoors or 1,000 outdoors.

Curfew

On 7 June the nightly curfew, currently in place in yellow zones from 23.00-05.00, will be pushed back to midnight before being scrapped entirely on 21 June. The curfew does not apply in white zones.

Italy's white zones

To be classified as a white zone, a region must have registered fewer than 50 covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three consecutive weeks.

The regions of Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria and Veneto are expected to turn 'white' on 7 June - if the current downward trend continues - and could be followed a week later by Emilia Romagna, Lazio (Rome), Lombardia (Milan), Piemonte, Puglia and the province of Trento.

There are currently no Italian regions or autonomous provinces in the highest-risk 'red' or medium-risk 'orange' zones, where more restrictive rules apply.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74817
Previous article Italy shocked as infamous Mafia boss Giovanni Brusca is freed after 25 years

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's medicines agency approves Pfizer covid vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's medicines agency approves Pfizer covid vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds

Italy's daily covid-19 deaths at seven-month low
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's daily covid-19 deaths at seven-month low

Italy starts to move regions into covid 'white zones'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy starts to move regions into covid 'white zones'

American tourists return to Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

American tourists return to Rome

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome

Italy sees sharp fall in covid-19 hospital cases, report
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy sees sharp fall in covid-19 hospital cases, report

Italy's covid-19 contagion rate continues to fall
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's covid-19 contagion rate continues to fall

Italy scraps weekend reservations for small museums
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy scraps weekend reservations for small museums

Italy to phase out covid curfew amid easing of restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to phase out covid curfew amid easing of restrictions

Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so - Update
Coronavirus in Italy

Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so - Update

American Airlines and Delta offer US tourists covid-tested flights to Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

American Airlines and Delta offer US tourists covid-tested flights to Italy

Rome family doctors and pharmacies to give covid-19 vaccines to over-40s
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome family doctors and pharmacies to give covid-19 vaccines to over-40s

Italy reports lowest covid daily death toll in 7 months
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reports lowest covid daily death toll in 7 months

Italy reopens to US tourists on covid-tested flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens to US tourists on covid-tested flights

Italy lifts quarantine for tourists from EU, UK and Israel from 16 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy lifts quarantine for tourists from EU, UK and Israel from 16 May