Italy: Pope Francis on cover of Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair gives readers message of 'love and hope' from the pope.

Pope Francis is on the cover of the latest Italian edition of Vanity Fair, the monthly magazine of popular culture, fashion, and current affairs.

Printed in red letters below the picture of the 84-year-old pope is 'Fratelli Tutti,' referring to the pontiff's third encyclical calling for fraternity and social friendship.

The cover quotes Pope Francis: "We are all in the same boat, we must become a great human family," with Vanity Fair saying it hoped the message would help its readers to face the new year with "love and hope."

The magazine contains a feature article looking back over the most significant events of the pontificate of Francis who was elected pope in March 2013.