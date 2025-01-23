Italy pins Oscar hopes on Isabella Rossellini

Italian film Vermigilio fails to get nominated.

Italian actress Isabella Rossellini has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Edward Berger's film Conclave, organisers announced on Thursday.

Rossellini, 72, plays the character of Sister Agnes in the movie which is based on the novel by Robert Harris and is set in the Vatican as cardinals gather to elect a new pope.

Rossellini, the daughter of the Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman and Italian film director Roberto Rossellini, began her career as a model before branching into acting in the 1980s.

She is best known for her roles in films such as Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her and Big Night.

Rossellini will be up against Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez), Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Ariana Grande (Wicked) and Felicity Jones (The Brutalist).

There was disappointment on Thursday that the movie put forward by Italy - the wartime drama Vermigilio directed by Maura Delpero - failed to receive an Oscar nomination for best foreign film.

The 2025 Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 2 March.

Image: Isabella Rossellini and guests attend the 'Sicario' Premiere during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on 19 May 2015 in Cannes, France. Photo credit: magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com.