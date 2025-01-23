14.9 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 23 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy pins Oscar hopes on Isabella Rossellini
News Lifestyle

Italy pins Oscar hopes on Isabella Rossellini

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italian film Vermigilio fails to get nominated.

Italian actress Isabella Rossellini has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Edward Berger's film Conclave, organisers announced on Thursday.

Rossellini, 72, plays the character of Sister Agnes in the movie which is based on the novel by Robert Harris and is set in the Vatican as cardinals gather to elect a new pope.

Rossellini, the daughter of the Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman and Italian film director Roberto Rossellini, began her career as a model before branching into acting in the 1980s.

She is best known for her roles in films such as Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her and Big Night.

Rossellini will be up against Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez), Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Ariana Grande (Wicked) and Felicity Jones (The Brutalist).

There was disappointment on Thursday that the movie put forward by Italy - the wartime drama Vermigilio directed by Maura Delpero - failed to receive an Oscar nomination for best foreign film.

The 2025 Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 2 March.

Image: Isabella Rossellini and guests attend the 'Sicario' Premiere during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on 19 May 2015 in Cannes, France. Photo credit: magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com.

Taco 724 x 450
Chase 1920 x 190
Chase 1920 x 190
Chase 1920 x 190
Ambrit 2025

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 2025

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Carnevale: a quick guide to Italy's best carnivals

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best things to do in Rome in February 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Duran Duran to play two concerts at the Circus Maximus in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome crowned Best Food Destination in the World by Tripadvisor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Venice dedicates Carnevale 2025 to Casanova

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Zucchero to play two concerts at Circus Maximus in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Oliviero Toscani, pioneer of shockvertising, dies at 82

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy celebrates La Befana tradition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -