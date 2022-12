Italy’s state museums mark new year with Domenica al Museo.

State museums and archaeological sites in Rome and across Italy will open their doors for free on Sunday 1 January 2023 - New Year’s Day - as part of the monthly Domenica al Museo initiative.

The nationwide free entry scheme, introduced in 2014, is held every first Sunday of the month.

The participating sites on New Year’s Day include some of Italy’s most important cultural attractions such as the Colosseum, the Baths of Caracalla, Pompeii and the Uffizi Galleries.

Visitors should note however that some museums, such as Galleria Borghese, require booking in advance.

For full details see Italian culture ministry website while for ideas about how to enjoy New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Rome, see our guide

Cover image: Palazzo Altemps, Rome. Photo credit: Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com.