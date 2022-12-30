Italian football to hold minute's silence for Pele

Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) called for a minute's silence to be held before matches on Friday and next week in memory of Brazil legend Pele following his death aged 82.

"On the occasion of all the friendly matches scheduled for today, Friday December 30, and on the 16th day of the Serie A on Wednesday January 4, the FIGC has arranged a minute's silence to remember Pele," it said in a statement.

Brazil started three days of national mourning Friday for Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who died Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

The death of "O Rei" (The King) triggered a wave of tributes from around the globe to the man who both transformed football and transcended the sport.

In this file photo taken on December 06, 2013, Brazilian football legend Pele waves moments before the start of the final draw of the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup, in Costa do Sauipe, Bahia state, Brazil. Brazil started three days of national mourning on December 30, 2022, for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at the age of 82. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP)

ar/bsp

AFP/Wanted in Rome