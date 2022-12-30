Italian football to hold minute's silence for Pele

Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) called for a minute's silence to be held before matches on Friday and next week in memory of Brazil legend Pele following his death aged 82.
"On the occasion of all the friendly matches scheduled for today, Friday December 30, and on the 16th day of the Serie A on Wednesday January 4, the FIGC has arranged a minute's silence to remember Pele," it said in a statement.
Brazil started three days of national mourning Friday for Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who died Thursday after a long battle with cancer.
The death of "O Rei" (The King) triggered a wave of tributes from around the globe to the man who both transformed football and transcended the sport.
ar/bsp
AFP/Wanted in Rome
