15.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 30 December 2022
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italian football to hold minute's silence for Pele
News Sport

Italian football to hold minute's silence for Pele

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) called for a minute's silence to be held before matches on Friday and next week in memory of Brazil legend Pele following his death aged 82.

"On the occasion of all the friendly matches scheduled for today, Friday December 30, and on the 16th day of the Serie A on Wednesday January 4, the FIGC has arranged a minute's silence to remember Pele," it said in a statement.

Brazil started three days of national mourning Friday for Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who died Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

The death of "O Rei" (The King) triggered a wave of tributes from around the globe to the man who both transformed football and transcended the sport.

In this file photo taken on December 06, 2013, Brazilian football legend Pele waves moments before the start of the final draw of the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup, in Costa do Sauipe, Bahia state, Brazil. Brazil started three days of national mourning on December 30, 2022, for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at the age of 82. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP)

 

ar/bsp

AFP/Wanted in Rome 

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Sport

Drug trafficking scandal leads to resignation of Italian referees' chief

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rugby: Italy to host three Six Nations 2023 games in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

In Italy, Naples erupts with joy over Argentina’s World Cup win

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Former Serbia international Mihajlovic dies at 53

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Vialli takes break from Italy duties in cancer battle

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport Editorials

A complete guide on where to ski near Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy makes rugby history with win over Australia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Grandson of Italy's last king in bid to buy Savoia football club

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -