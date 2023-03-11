10.4 C
News Politics

Italy's Meloni sings karaoke duet with Salvini at surprise birthday party

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Meloni and Berlusconi guests at Salvini's birthday bash.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni and deputy premier Matteo Salvini on Friday night united in an impassioned karaoke rendition of Canzone di Marinella by Italian singer-songwriter Fabrizio De André.

The duet took place at Lago di Como in northern Italy during a surprise party for Salvini, leader of the right-wing Lega, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Thursday.

Guests included Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the centre-right Forza Italia, who posted a picture on social media of himself at the party alongside Meloni and Salvini - the three party leaders of Italy's right-wing coalition government.

Footage of the duet was posted on Instagram by journalist Nicola Porro who was a guest at the party.

Earlier on Friday the Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, on a visit to Italy, cut short his public statement after talks in Rome and let slip to surprised reporters that he knew Meloni "had to catch a plane," reports La Repubblica newspaper.

The day before Salvini's birthday party Meloni held a cabinet meeting in Cutro, the southern seaside town near the site of a migrant boat disaster in which at least 73 people lost their lives.

