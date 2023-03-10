American Academy in Rome names Ilaria Puri Purini as new Arts Director

Puri Purini will be the first Italian to serve as Andrew Heiskell Arts Director.

The American Academy in Rome has appointed the Italian art historian, curator and scholar Ilaria Puri Purini to a three-year term as Andrew Heiskell Arts Director.

Puri Purini will become the first Italian to serve in the Rome-based role when she takes up her new position this summer.

Originally from Rome, Puri Purini has served as curator of programmes at the Contemporary Art Society in London, as well as serving in curatorial roles at the V&A, Tate Modern, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Scuderie del Quirinale.

Describing her return to Rome in her new role at the AAR as "a dream come true," Puri Purini stated: “Since my days as an art-history student in Rome, the Academy has represented creativity and experimentation in the visual arts. It’s a joy to be joining and contributing to that rich tradition.”

Named in honour of the philanthropist Andrew Heiskell, the Arts Director organises the Academy’s artistic and musical programmes, exhibitions and publications, and provides guidance to Rome Prize Fellows and Italian Fellows in the arts.

Cover image: Ilaria Puri Purini. Photo by Stephanie Black.