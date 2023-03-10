16.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 10 March 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. American Academy in Rome names Ilaria Puri Purini as new Arts Director
News Culture

American Academy in Rome names Ilaria Puri Purini as new Arts Director

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Puri Purini will be the first Italian to serve as Andrew Heiskell Arts Director.

The American Academy in Rome has appointed the Italian art historian, curator and scholar Ilaria Puri Purini to a three-year term as Andrew Heiskell Arts Director.

Puri Purini will become the first Italian to serve in the Rome-based role when she takes up her new position this summer.

Originally from Rome, Puri Purini has served as curator of programmes at the Contemporary Art Society in London, as well as serving in curatorial roles at the V&A, Tate Modern, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Scuderie del Quirinale.

Describing her return to Rome in her new role at the AAR as "a dream come true," Puri Purini stated: “Since my days as an art-history student in Rome, the Academy has represented creativity and experimentation in the visual arts. It’s a joy to be joining and contributing to that rich tradition.”

Named in honour of the philanthropist Andrew Heiskell, the Arts Director organises the Academy’s artistic and musical programmes, exhibitions and publications, and provides guidance to Rome Prize Fellows and Italian Fellows in the arts.

Cover image: Ilaria Puri Purini. Photo by Stephanie Black.

General Info

Address Via Angelo Masina, 5, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

American Academy in Rome names Ilaria Puri Purini as new Arts Director

Via Angelo Masina, 5, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Roccoforte 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Roccoforte #3 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Rome restores Teatro Valle ahead of 2025 reopening

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Daniel Harding named new music director at Santa Cecilia in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome celebrates Catacombs Day with free visits

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy museums free for women on 8 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy marks 250 years since death of architect Luigi Vanvitelli

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Alberto Sordi: Rome to honour Italian cinema legend with statue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -