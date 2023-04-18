16.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 18 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bear that killed jogger in Italy captured
News Animals

Bear that killed jogger in Italy captured

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

JJ4 won stay of execution in recent days.

A female bear that killed a jogger in a mountain area of Italy's northern Trentino province on 5 April was captured in a culvert trap by forestry officials on Monday night.

The 17-year-old bear, known to authorities as JJ4, is to be transferred to a wildlife facility in Castellar, according to Italian news reports.

The region's president Maurizio Fugatti had ordered that the bear be caught and killed however the culling order was suspended by courts until 11 May following an appeal by animal rights groups.

"If the court rules in our favour, the bear will be killed," Fugatti told reporters on Tuesday.

Andrea Papi, 26, was attacked and killed by the bear as he was jogging on Mount Peller near his home in the town of Caldes.

He was the first human to be killed by a bear in Italy since the wild animals were reintroduced in Trentino from Slovenia in 1999 as part of the Life Ursus project.

JJ4 was identified after DNA tests were carried out on a bloodied tree branch believed to have been used by Papi in an attempt to defend himself in the attack.

This is the second stay of execution for JJ4 after courts overruled Fugatti's order to kill the animal in 2020 after it attacked a father and son hiking in the same area.

Photo RAI News

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Animals

Italy court suspends order to kill bear after fatal attack

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Bear hunt in Italy after fatal attack

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Rome's cat sanctuary among the ruins

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Italy mourns death of biscuit-loving bear Juan Carrito

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Blessing of the Animals ceremony in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Outrage over Italy plan to hunt wild boars in cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Rome to open first public hospital for pets

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Rome residents urged not to abandon pets over summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -