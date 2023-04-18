Bear that killed jogger in Italy captured

JJ4 won stay of execution in recent days.

A female bear that killed a jogger in a mountain area of Italy's northern Trentino province on 5 April was captured in a culvert trap by forestry officials on Monday night.

The 17-year-old bear, known to authorities as JJ4, is to be transferred to a wildlife facility in Castellar, according to Italian news reports.

The region's president Maurizio Fugatti had ordered that the bear be caught and killed however the culling order was suspended by courts until 11 May following an appeal by animal rights groups.

"If the court rules in our favour, the bear will be killed," Fugatti told reporters on Tuesday.

Andrea Papi, 26, was attacked and killed by the bear as he was jogging on Mount Peller near his home in the town of Caldes.

He was the first human to be killed by a bear in Italy since the wild animals were reintroduced in Trentino from Slovenia in 1999 as part of the Life Ursus project.

JJ4 was identified after DNA tests were carried out on a bloodied tree branch believed to have been used by Papi in an attempt to defend himself in the attack.

This is the second stay of execution for JJ4 after courts overruled Fugatti's order to kill the animal in 2020 after it attacked a father and son hiking in the same area.

Photo RAI News