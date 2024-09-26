23.1 C
News Politics

Italy hosts G7 Agriculture Summit in Sicily

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

G7 agriculture ministers meet in Sicily from 26-27 September.

Italy's agriculture minister Francesco Lollobrigida will host the Group of Seven (G7) Agriculture Summit in the Sicilian city of Syracuse on Thursday and Friday.

The ministerial talks will be held at the 13th-century Castello Maniace on the island of Ortigia, the oldest part of Siracusa, which is linked to the mainland by three bridges.

The high-level summit, organised as part of Italy's G7 presidency, will bring together agriculture ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US, along with the European Commissioner for Agriculture and the African Union Commissioner for Agriculture.

Also participating in the talks will be the heads of the three Rome-based United Nations agencies (FAO, IFAD, WFP), the OECD and CGIAR.

The discussions will focus on themes including food security, investments in agriculture in Africa, sustainable farming and fishing, and climate change.

 
