Italy football team pay special visit to Rome children's hospital

Azzurri to take Euro 2020 Cup trophy to Rome hospital.

The entire Italian football team will make a special visit to the Bambino Gesù paediatric hospital where they will meet the young patients along with their parents and doctors on Wednesday afternoon.

The footballers will take with them the 2020 European Championships Cup which they won after beating England in the final at Wembley Stadium in July.

The squad, led by coach Roberto Mancini and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina, will be divided into groups to meet the children and their families in the various wards.

A video link will also be set up with the Palidoro and S. Marinella children's hospitals on the Lazio coast.

The visit, held in compliance with covid protocols, takes place two days before Italy plays Switzerland in a qualifying match, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Azzurri on their last visit to Bambino Gesu' in 2019.

To mark the occasion the FIGC will make a donation equal to part of the proceeds from ticket sales for the construction of a paediatric palliative care centre.

The football federation will also give 200 tickets for Friday evening's match to the doctors and nurses at the hospital on the Gianicolo hill.

Before the visit begins the team will be presented with gifts from a welcoming committee of children including a poster they made that says: "On the pitch and in life together we win the game".

The last time the Azzurri visited Bambino Gesù, in 2019, they received a handmade poster which they have kept on display in their changing rooms ever since, taking it with them even for away matches.

The children's message read: "Your most beautiful goal was coming to see us in the hospital."

Italy football team pay special visit to Rome children's hospital

Piazza di Sant'Onofrio, 4, 00165 Roma RM, Italy
