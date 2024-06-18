32.9 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 18 June 2024
Italy's news in English
Italy faces first heatwave of the summer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Orange heatwave warning in place in Rome.

The Italian health ministry has issued an orange alert heat warning for Rome and Perugia on Wednesday 18 June as the country faces its first heatwave of the summer.

Weather forecasters say the heatwave, driven by the African anticyclone Minosse, will see temperatures in Italy tip 40°C this week.

On Thursday the orange alert will be in place for 10 cities, with Rome and Perugia joined by Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Frosinone, Palermo, Pescara, Rieti and Viterbo.

The orange heatwave warning (bollino arancione) indicates weather conditions that pose risks of negative effects on the elderly, sick or very young.

A yellow (giallo) lesser heat warning has been issued for 11 cities on Wednesday and Thursday.

The health ministry recommends avoiding exposure to the sun and outdoor activity in the middle of the day, as well as advising people to drink lots of water, eat lightly and preserve their medication properly.

Small children and pets should never be left in cars, even for a a short time, and people should check on elderly neighbours living alone.

Dogs should be walked early in the morning or at night and given plenty of water to drink.

For full details see health ministry website. Photo: Vereshchagin Dmitry / Shutterstock.com.

