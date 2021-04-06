Italy divided into red and orange covid-19 zones

Italy split into red and orange coronavirus zones from 6 April.

Italy returns to the colour-coded system of covid-19 restrictions on 6 April, after the nationwide Easter red zone lockdown, with the country split again between high-risk red and medium-risk orange zones.

There are 10 regions classified as orange zones from 6 April: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Lazio (Rome), Liguria, Marche, Molise, Sicily, Sardinia, Umbria and Veneto, as well as the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento.

The red zones are Lombardia (Milan), Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piemonte, Puglia, Valle d'Aosta and Campania (Naples).

Italy recently extended its system of covid-19 restrictions and closures for the duration of April, as part of a decree approved by the government of premier Mario Draghi.

The measures take effect on 7 April and remain in force until 30 April.

However the decree allows the government to ease restrictions in regions if the virus data improves. There are also currently no moderate-risk yellow zones, where rules are more relaxed.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that the government will evaluate the situation in mid-April to assess whether any region can be re-classified as a yellow zone, based on its covid-19 contagion rate.

The most restrictive rules apply in red zones, with bars and restaurants closed except for takeaways and home deliveries. Only essential shops are open and travel is tightly restricted.

In orange zones restaurants and bars are closed except for take-away but shops, including hairdressers, stay open. People can only leave their towns and cities for work, health or emergency reasons.

The nationwide nightly curfew from 22.00 until 05.00 remains in place.

For official information relating to Italy's covid-19 restrictions, in English, see the health ministry website.

Photo Wanted in Rome

