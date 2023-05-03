Baths of Diocletian hosts L’istante e l’eternità. Tra noi e gli antichi from 4 May until 30 July.
An ancient four-wheeled carriage discovered at Civita Giuliana near Pompeii is one of the star attractions in a major new exhibition at the National Museum of Rome - Baths of Diocletian.
The newly-restored chariot, believed to have been used in ceremonies such as weddings, is among 300 Roman, Greek and Etruscan artefacts included in the exhibition which runs from 4 May until 30 July.
Many of the works are on display for the first time, including the ceremonial chariot from Civita Giuliana and the newly-unearthed statue of Hercules from the Appia Antica Archaeological Park in Rome.
Alle Terme romane di Diocleziano la mostra “L’Istante e l’Eternità”
Al #Tg5 #cultura pic.twitter.com/vCFVgKbWjl
May 2, 2023
Italy displays Pompeii chariot in Rome exhibition
Viale Enrico de Nicola, 78, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
