Culture

Italy displays Pompeii chariot in Rome exhibition

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Baths of Diocletian hosts L'istante e l'eternità. Tra noi e gli antichi from 4 May until 30 July.

An ancient four-wheeled carriage discovered at Civita Giuliana near Pompeii is one of the star attractions in a major new exhibition at the National Museum of Rome - Baths of Diocletian.

The newly-restored chariot, believed to have been used in ceremonies such as weddings, is among 300 Roman, Greek and Etruscan artefacts included in the exhibition which runs from 4 May until 30 July.

Many of the works are on display for the first time, including the ceremonial chariot from Civita Giuliana and the newly-unearthed statue of Hercules from the Appia Antica Archaeological Park in Rome.

Other treasures on show include the Tabula Chigi from the Roman National Museum and numerous masterpieces usually kept in storage in Italy and Greece, including the Kore of Thera statue.

The casts of two anonymous men who perished after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius almost 2,000 years ago are also included in the exhibition which is supported by the culture ministries of Italy and Greece.

For exhibition details and visiting information see Baths of Diocletian website.

General Info

Address Viale Enrico de Nicola, 78, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

